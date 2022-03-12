Ronaldo hat trick gives Man United 3-2 win over Tottenham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored only his second Manchester United hat trick to clinch a 3-2 victory over Tottenham and send his team fourth in the Premier League. Twice Tottenham had leveled through Harry Kane’s penalty and Harry Maguire’s own-goal. But Ronaldo’s 81st-minute header sealed the win. Ronaldo is in his first season back at United from Real Madrid. This was his first hat trick for United since January 2008. While United moved into the fourth Champions League place, Tottenham is five points behind in seventh.