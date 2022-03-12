Smith leads No. 4 Baylor to rout of No. 21 Oklahoma 91-76

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had a career-high 37 points as No. 4 Baylor routed No. 21 Oklahoma 91-76 in the first semifinal of the Big 12 women’s tournament. Smith’s previous career high was 35 earlier this year vs. Texas Tech. The Bears used a 28-16 advantage in the third quarter to blow open a close game. Smith accounted for 14 points in the quarter, giving her 33 for the game. Baylor (27-5) also got a career-high 21 points from Caitlin Bickle. Smith pulled down 11 rebounds. Queen Egbo had 11 points. Oklahoma (24-8) was led by Madi Williams with 28 points. Taylor Robertson added 17.