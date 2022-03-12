Spring forward: What to know as MLB camps open Sunday

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and the rest of baseball’s biggest stars are due at spring training Sunday for the first official day of preseason training following the end of Major League Baseball’s 99-day labor lockout. Pitchers and catchers were supposed to report a month ago, but camps across the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues remained closed while players and owners squabbled over the sport’s economics. A deal was reached Thursday, and now pitchers and hitters are ramping up for four weeks of mad-dash preparations ahead of a 162-game season that starts April 7.