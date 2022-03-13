American defeats Bucknell for Patriot League women’s title
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jade Edwards scored 21 points, Taylor Brown added 18 and American University defeated Bucknell 65-54 in the title game of the Patriot League Championship. The second-seeded Eagles won the conference championship for the third time, all under coach Megan Gebbia, and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. American’s 9-0 run that was capped by a three-point play by Edwards gave the Eagles a 10-point lead with 6:43 remaining in the game. The Eagles headed for the homestretch and made six free throws in the final minute to seal the win. Taylor O’Brien led Bucknell with 20 points.
