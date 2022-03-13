AP source: Rockies agree to deals with Iglesias, Colomé

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — A person familiar with the deals says shortstop José Iglesias and right-handed reliever Alex Colomé have agreed to one-year contracts with the Colorado Rockies. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreements have not been announced yet. The Rockies also agreed to a minor league deal with outfielder Scott Schebler. Bringing in Iglesias all but closes the door on a return of free-agent shortstop Trevor Story. He is set to become the latest big-name player to exit the Rockies. Iglesias batted .271 last season for the Angels and Red Sox. Colomé is coming off a season in which he saved 17 games for the Twins.