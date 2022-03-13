Arsenal beats Leicester 2-0 to maintain grip on 4th place
By MATTIAS KAREN
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has maintained its grip on fourth place in the Premier League thanks to a 2-0 win over Leicester, with the Gunners enjoying their best run of the season. Thomas Partey netted early and Alexandre Lacazette added a second-half penalty as Arsenal secured its fifth straight league win. It kept Arteta’s team one point above fifth-place Manchester United and with three games in hand.
