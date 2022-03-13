Bryant loves Peter Kiss when he’s going off, or lipping off

By ERIC OLSON

Casual college basketball fans are about to be introduced to one of 2022′s great love him-or-hate him guys. Peter Kiss of Bryant not only has a great name but is the nation’s leading scorer. His team meets Wright State in a play-in game in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday. Kiss is known for his agitating antics. He’ll make a layup and drop to the floor to do a couple pushups. He’ll make a 3-pointer, raise three fingers and stick out his tongue. He’ll do a raise-the-roof motion with his arms after a dunk. He trash talks opponents and debates calls with officials.