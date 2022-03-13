Burns, Hoge share 36-hole lead at frigid TPC Sawgrass

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sam Burns and Tom Hoge share the 36-hole lead at The Players Championship. Sunday typically is when the trophy and a big pile of cash is doled out to the winner. This time, it determined who was able to keep playing once the cut was made. Rain kept the second round from finishing until Sunday. Those who avoided the bad side of the draw had to cope with near-freezing temperatures on Sunday morning. Burns grabbed a share of the lead thanks to a 75-foot eagle putt on the 16th hole and an 18-foot par putt on his final hole.