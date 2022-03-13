Cardinals add another bullpen arm, reach deal with Wittgren

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have added another bullpen arm, reaching a deal with free agent right-hander Nick Wittgren. The 30-year-old Wittgren was 2-9 with one save and a 5.05 ERA in a career-high 60 games for Cleveland last season. In six seasons with Miami and Cleveland, he is 18-15 with five saves and 3.75 ERA in 258 games. He has struck out 265 in 271 1/3 innings. On Friday, right-hander Drew VerHagen and the Cardinals agreed to a $5.5 million, two-year contract.