Caulfield scores in OT to lift Canadiens past Flyers, 4-3

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cole Caufield scored 2:10 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night in a matchup of last-place clubs. Rem Pitlick tied it for Montreal with 42.1 seconds left in regulation with a short-handed goal. Montreal snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 8-6 under interim coach Martin St. Louis. Caulfield won it by streaking into the offensive zone and firing a slap shot that beat goalie Carter Hart. Pitlick assisted on the goal. Nick Suzuki scored twice, with Chris Wideman assisting on both goals. Claude Giroux scored for Philadelphia to reach 900 career points. Cam Atkinson and Kevin Hayes also scored.