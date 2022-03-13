Hernandez’s brace boosts Watford’s bid to stay in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Cucho Hernandez’s brace has boosted Watford’s bid to stay in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Southampton. The Colombia attacker struck twice in the first half. Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back for the hosts before halftime but the Hornets held on for only their sixth league win of the season. Watford stayed in the relegation zone but moved up one position and is level on points with 17th-place Everton.