Hinostroza leads Sabres past Maple Leafs in outdoor game

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Vinnie Hinostroza had two goals and an assist, Peyton Krebs also scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in the Heritage Classic outdoor game. Tage Thompson added an empty-net goal and Craig Anderson made 36 saves in the Sabres victory at a windy Tim Horton Field, home of the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Toronto’s Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 45th goal, Ondrej Kase also scored and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves. Hinostroza snapped a 2-2 tie at 5:16 of the third period when he fired a shot from a sharp angle in the corner.