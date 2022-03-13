Mount St. Mary’s women repeat as NEC champs, top Bryant

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Michaela Harrison scored 17 points and third-seeded Mount St. Mary’s defended its Northeast Conference title with a 60-42 win over seventh-seeded Bryant, earning the Mountaineers their fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament. After an even first quarter, Mount St. Mary’s dominated the middle, outscoring the Bulldogs 35-18. The Mountaineers’ previous NCAA appearances came on consecutive years, 1994 and ’95. Kendall Bresee, who became a 1,000-point scorer in the semifinals, added 13 points. Brooke Bjelko scored 16 to lead the Bulldogs, who moved up to Division I in 2008 after seven D-II appearances. Just the second seven seed to make the NEA final, Bryant lost in the 2016 title game as a four seed.