Nationals’ Strasburg opens spring in prep mode, not rehab

Stephen Strasburg is slated to throw a live bullpen session next week as the Washington Nationals get spring training camp started. The 2019 World Series MVP played catch during the team’s first official workout. The right-hander is coming back from two consecutive seasons lost to surgery. The Nationals say Strasburg is ready to prepare for the regular season and no longer rehabilitating from an operation in late July to address a circulatory issue. Another player expected to be part of the rotation, Joe Ross, needed a procedure to clean up a bone spur on his pitching elbow and that will delay his return.