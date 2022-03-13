No. 24 Iowa closes out No. 9 Purdue 75-66 for Big Ten title

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keegan Murray had 19 points and 11 rebounds as No. 24 Iowa beat No. 9 Purdue 75-66 to win its first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2006 and earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The sixth-seeded Hawkeyes are the fourth team in conference history to claim the title with four wins in four days. They won this one with a record-breaking offense that scored 355 points in the tourney — 33 more than Ohio State’s mark set last year. Jaden Ivey scored 20 points and Trevion Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Purdue, which got within 63-62 with 3:13 to go. But the Boilermakers only scored four more points.