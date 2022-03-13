Paralympics close to end Asia’s run at center of world sport

BEIJING (AP) — The Winter Paralympics are closing, ending an almost six-week run for international sports in the Chinese capital that began with the opening of the Winter Olympics on Feb. 4. It also ends a run for Asia of hosting four of the last eight Olympics and Paralympics. The string began with the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and it’s unclear when sports’ largest stage will return to Asia. The next Summer Olympics and Paralympics are in 2024 in Paris, followed by Winter Games in Milan-Cortina in 2026. The earliest return to Asia looks like the 2030 Winter Olympics with Sapporo, Japan, a top contender.