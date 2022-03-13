Pefok scores 6th goal in 7 games, Swiss League-leading 17

By The Associated Press

American Jordan Pefok scored his Swiss Super League-leading 17th goal of the season, helping Young Boys to a 2-2 draw at Lausanne. The 25-year-old forward tied the score 1-1 in the 49th minute. He redirected Ulisses Garcia’s cross from 6 yards past goalkeeper Mory Diaw for his sixth goal in seven games. Pefok has 17 goals in 25 league matches this season and a career-best 22 goals in 37 games overall. Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, Pefok made his U.S. debut last March 25 and has one goal in eight international appearances.