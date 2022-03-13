South Carolina top overall seed in women’s NCAA Tournament

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

South Carolina has earned the No. 1 overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament. This year’s bracket expanded to 68 teams for the first time to match the men’s field with the play-in games on Wednesday and Thursday. It was one of the many changes to the women’s basketball tournament in the wake of inequities revealed at last season’s NCAAs. The final four teams in the field will play games on Wednesday and Thursday.