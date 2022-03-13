Valanciunas, Hayes power Pelicans past Rockets, 130-105

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 32 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans emphatically snapped a four-game skid with a 130-105 victory over the Houston Rockets. Jaxson Hayes scored 21 points for New Orleans and mixed in a pair of 3-pointers with his usual inside game. Undrafted rookie Jose Alvarado had a career-high six steals to go with 16 points and 10 assists for his first career double-double. Jalen Green scored 17 points for Houston and David Nwaba added 15. The Rockets’ 25 turnovers led to 30 New Orleans points.