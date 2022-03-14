AP source: Browns releasing WR Jarvis Landry, now free agent

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the move tells the AP that the Cleveland Browns are releasing five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry. He helped the team’s turnaround but is too expensive to keep for a team with other needs. Landry is being let go as the NFL’s free agency tampering period opens, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move. Landry was due to make $15 million in 2022, the final year of his contract. Landry’s departure comes two days after the Browns agreed to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.