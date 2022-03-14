Auburn’s Harsin opens spring after offseason uncertainty

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Bryan Harsin says he isn’t bitter about a school investigation that placed his job in apparent jeopardy. He has turned his attention to finding a starting quarterback and stopping a five-game skid. Harsin and the Tigers have opened spring practice. The second-year coach says he doesn’t see the value of looking in the rearview mirror. The probe started with President Jay Gogue telling trustees that his office was “trying to separate fact from fiction” surrounding the polarizing coach. The program had lost 18 players and five assistant coaches after Harsin’s 6-7 debut season, including three coordinators.