Benzema stays hot as Madrid keeps momentum after PSG win

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema has stayed hot as Real Madrid kept momentum from its epic win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League with a 3-0 victory at Mallorca to extend its Spanish league lead. Benzema scored twice and set up Vinícius Junior’s goal to help give Madrid a 10-point lead over second-placed Sevilla ahead of the clásico against Barcelona on Sunday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The match ended with concern over Benzema’s fitness, though, as the French striker had to be replaced a few minutes from the end with what appeared to be a left leg injury. Madrid also lost forward Rodrygo and left back Ferland Mendy with injuries ahead of the match against Barcelona.