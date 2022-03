Cardinals C Yadier Molina misses start of spring training

By CHUCK KING

Associated PRess

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will be a late arrival for what could be his final spring training. Molina is heading into his 19th and likely final season with St. Louis. The 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner agreed to a $10 million, one-year deal in August. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak says Molina reached out to him a few days ago and said he was going to be delayed for personal issues.