Champion Rams re-sign LT Joseph Noteboom to 3-year deal

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

Left tackle Joseph Noteboom has agreed to a three-year deal to stay with the Los Angeles Rams. The Super Bowl champions announced the deal with Noteboom, who was headed into free agency after four seasons spent largely as Andrew Whitworth’s backup in Los Angeles. Noteboom is nearly certain to be the Rams’ starting left tackle next season if Whitworth retires as expected. Noteboom missed the NFC championship game and the Super Bowl last month because of injury, but he has filled in solidly for an injured Whitworth whenever called upon over the past four years with the Rams.