Colts add former players Wayne, June to coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are adding former receiver Reggie Wayne, former linebacker Cato June and former safety Mike Mitchell to their coaching staff. Team officials made the announcement in a flurry of moves made Monday. The hirings come after Indy lost defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to the Chicago Bears during the offseason. Other coaches added to the staff include Ron Milus as defensive backs coach, Nate Ollie as defensive line coach and Richard Smith as linebacker coach. Wayne will be in charge of receivers while June and Mitchell will be assistants to Smith and Milus.