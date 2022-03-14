D-II star Hawkins finishes with dream season at Creighton

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Hawkins is Creighton’s undisputed leader as the Bluejays prepare for their NCAA Tournament first-round game against San Diego State on Thursday. Hawkins transferred from Division II Northwest Missouri State and has led the Bluejays in scoring and rebounding. His biggest role has been as a leader for a team that lost all five starters from a year ago. Four freshmen and a sophomore play significant minutes. Northwest Missouri won three national titles in Hawkins’ five years there. Creighton coach Greg McDermott says Hawkins’ winning habits have rubbed off on the young Bluejays.