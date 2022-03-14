Dolphins keeping DE Emmanuel Ogbah, add RB Chase Edmonds

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Among the wishes for the Miami Dolphins in free agency: keeping pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, along with adding a running back. The Dolphins didn’t need long to make both of those things happen. Ogbah has agreed to a four-year contract that could be worth $65 million, and running back Chase Edmonds has agreed to a two-year, $12.6 million deal. Both moves were confirmed by agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represents both players.