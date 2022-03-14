Engaging Tshiebwe thriving on, off the court with Kentucky

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — An engaging Oscar Tshiebwe has won over Kentucky basketball fans with his record-breaking play on the court and his affable personality off of it. He has performed with a relentless tenacity and a smile that shows how much he’s enjoying himself in Lexington. He enters the NCAA Tournament as a player of the year candidate averaging 17 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game. The native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has already garnered Southeastern Conference player of the year honors by The Associated Press and from league coaches. The 6-foot-9 forward has a Kentucky-record 27 double-doubles that ties him with Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq for the most in the country.