F1 champ Lewis Hamilton wants to change his name

By The Associated Press

Lewis Hamilton wants to change his name to add his mother’s surname. The full name of the seven-time Formula One champion is Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton. He plans to include “Larbalestier” as a third middle name. His father Anthony and mother Carmen divorced when he was a child. Hamilton says, “I am really proud of my family’s name. My mum’s name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name. I don’t really fully understand the whole idea that when people get married the woman loses her name and I really want my mum’s name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”

