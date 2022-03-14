FIFA ban for Brazilian soccer official upheld at Swiss court

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Brazilian soccer official Marco Polo del Nero has lost his appeal at Switzerland’s highest court trying to overturn a 20-year ban by FIFA for taking bribes worth millions of dollars. The Swiss Federal Tribunal judgment dated March 4 dismissed his appeal. Del Nero’s ban from all soccer expires in 2038. The FIFA ethics committee also fined him more than $1 million. Del Nero was a member of the FIFA executive committee in 2015 and head of the Brazilian soccer federation before being indicted by American federal prosecutors as part of a sprawling investigation. He has avoided extradition.