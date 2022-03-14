Hovland holds his ground in dispute over Berger drop

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Berger hit into the water on the 16th hole and some tense moments followed at The Players Championship. Berger felt the ball last crossed land just short of the green. Viktor Hovland and Joel Dahmen felt it first went over the water much further back. Hovland stood his ground and said he was skeptical. A rules official said the players would have to agree and there appeared to be a compromise. Berger took the drop 97 yards away and wasn’t entirely happy about it. He called it a “wrong drop.”