Immobile breaks scoring record in Lazio win over Venezia

ROME (AP) — Ciro Immobile has converted a penalty to become Lazio’s all-time leading scorer in Serie A. The Rome club beat relegation-threatened Venezia 1-0. The victory enabled Lazio to leapfrog Atalanta and Roma into fifth place and boost its chances of direct qualification for the Europa League. Immobile’s second-half goal was his 144th in Serie A with Lazio. He broke a tie with Silvio Piola, whose 274 goals with Lazio and other teams from 1930-54 make him the Italian league’s overall record scorer. It was a perfect warmup for Lazio ahead of the Rome derby next weekend. Venezia remained three points from safety.