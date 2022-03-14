Maple Leafs’ Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-checking

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has been suspended two games for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the neck during the Heritage Classic outdoor game Sunday. Matthews will forfeit $116,403 in salary as part of the suspension. Matthews and Dahlin were each given a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking in the aftermath of the incident that happened with 5:05 left in the Sabres victory. Matthews had a disciplinary hearing and was suspended because he retaliated by pushing his stick upward into Dahlin’s neck. It’s the first suspension of any kind for Matthews in his NHL career.