Nets fined $50K for letting Kyrie Irving enter locker room
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined the Brooklyn Nets $50,000 letting Kyrie Irving into their locker room during a game in which he was unable to play because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Irving was a spectator at Barclays Center on Sunday during Brooklyn’s 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks. There is no longer a mandate that fans be vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter the arena, but there is still one requiring it for someone who works there. So the star guard had a seat in the stands. The league says the Nets later violated New York City law and league health and safety protocols by permitting Irving to come into the locker room.
