NL MVP Bryce Harper wants Phillies to add another big bat

By ROB MAADDI

AP Sports Writer

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper wants the Philadelphia Phillies to add another big bat for the lineup. The reigning NL MVP said it would be a “downer” if the Phillies didn’t sign Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos or Kyle Schwarber. The teams needs a left fielder and President Dave Dombrowski said Sunday ownership hasn’t given him any limitations on spending money. Harper indirectly put pressure on the front sign to sign one of those sluggers, though he said he doesn’t need to do it. Harper was quite vocal about the team resigning All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto in 2020.