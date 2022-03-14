Qatar makes play into padel with new sports tour investment

LONDON (AP) — Qatar’s investment in sports has extended to the ownership of Paris Saint-Germain launching a new global tour for the squash-tennis racket game of padel. The Qatar Sports Investments-backed Premier Padel tour has scheduled at least 10 tournaments each year — starting in Doha later this month. The event will coincide with world football officials and coaches being in the Qatari capital for the draw for the finals of the World Cup — the most significant sporting investment by the energy-rich Gulf nation.