Rashford loses spark as status for club and country declines

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

It wasn’t long ago that Marcus Rashford was widely and fondly viewed as English soccer’s national treasure. This week is set to underscore his declining status for both club and country. Manchester United has an elimination match against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday and England names its latest squad two days later in the third-to-last selection by coach Gareth Southgate before the World Cup in Qatar. There’s a chance Rashford isn’t involved in either. It has even got to the point where Rashford could yet leave United. That scenario seemed unthinkable last season.