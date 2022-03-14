Sebastian Coe says sports must fight to keep Russia banned

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — Olympic great Sebastian Coe says sports federations have set precedents by banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition following the invasion of Ukraine and they must remain firm to keep them in place. Coe is the president of the governing body of track and field. He spoke four days before the start of the world indoor championships. Both Russians and Belarusians have been excluded from that event in Serbia. Coe says “we have to recognize that this is such a game changer. And … it will set precedents.” Athletes and teams from Russia and Belarus have been kicked out of dozens of sports since Russian forces invaded Ukraine last month.