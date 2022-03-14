Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:32 AM

Titans agree to 1-year deal with tight end Geoff Swaim

KTVZ

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a one-year contract with tight end Geoff Swaim, keeping him off the free agent market. Swaim was one of three Tennessee tight ends poised to hit free agency along with Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt. Now the Titans keep someone who had a career-high three touchdown catches in 2021 in the contract announced Monday. Swaim was a seventh-round pick by Dallas in 2015. He has been with Tennessee since 2020. He started 16 games last season. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content