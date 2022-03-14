Trae Young has 46 points, Hawks top Trail Blazers 122-113

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 21 of his 46 points in the third period and the Atlanta Hawks recovered from a second-half deficit of 15 points to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113. Young scored 47 points a night earlier in a win over Indiana. The Hawks entered the game ninth in the Eastern Conference, They’ve won three straight to reach .500 for the first time since Dec. 15, when they were 14-14. De’Andre Hunter had 20 points for Atlanta, including a 3-pointer to put the Hawks ahead 116-111. Josh Hart led Portland, 11th in the West, with 31 points.