UAE authorities order arrests over rare riot at soccer match

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Public prosecutors in Abu Dhabi are calling for the arrest of “all rioters” after a soccer game in the United Arab Emirates erupted into violent scuffles between angry fans of opposing teams. It was a rare scene of chaos in the business-friendly, tourism-focused Gulf Arab sheikdom. Authorities warned on Sunday they would “respond firmly” to the outburst. Footage posted on social media showed Emirati fans streaming onto the field in their traditional white kanduras and start attacking players as security guards rushed to restrain them. The statement did not offer details on the number of arrested. Al Ain defeated close challenger Al Wahda in the match, 1-0.