Zack Steffen dresses for City for 1st time in a month

By The Associated Press

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen dressed for Manchester City for the first time in more than a month. The 26-year-old was on the bench for the match at Crystal Palace, his first time in uniform since Feb. 9. Steffen has been bothered by back and shoulder injuries and missed the last three World Cup qualifiers. Matt Turner, who started the last three qualifiers, injured an ankle while playing for the New England Revolution in an MLS preseason scrimmage on Feb. 9 and has not played since. The U.S. plays at Mexico on March 24.