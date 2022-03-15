Column: Cameron Smith making it harder to be overlooked

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says Cameron Smith can be overlooked because his game is not long and rarely straight. But he’s hard to ignore now. The 28-year-old Australian is the No. 6 player in the world after winning The Players Championship. His two wins this year show what makes him tick. It’s the joy of the fight. True, he set the PGA Tour record to par at Kapalua. But he had to go toe-to-toe with Jon Rahm. He faced a different test at Sawgrass and made it through with his aggressive nature that carried him to a record-tying 10 birdies.