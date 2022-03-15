Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:01 PM

Jury hears gunshot-filled 911 call from slain NBA player

KTVZ

By ADRIAN SAINZ
Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has heard a gunshot-filled 911 call placed by former NBA player Lorenzen Wright on the night he was killed. The phone call was played Tuesday during a prosecutor’s opening statements in the trial of Billy Ray Turner, who is accused of conspiring with Wright’s ex-wife to kill him. Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in the death of Wright, a Memphis native and a 6-foot, 11-inch center who had retired from the NBA after playing 13 seasons. Wright’s slaying is one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content