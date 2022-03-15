NFL helping USFL launch in April with officiating crews

By The Associated Press

The revitalized USFL, which begins play in April, will be using 32 game officials who are in the NFL Development Pipeline. Those crews all have college officiating experience and are part of the more-established league’s program that provides opportunities for college-level officials who are ready to advance to professional football. In all, the USFL will use five crews of seven officials — a referee, umpire, down judge, line judge, field judge, side judge, back judge — with two crews working two games on any given weekend. Of the 35 total officials in the league, which kicks off on April 16 with all games in Birmingham, Alabama, 33 have worked in the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12, and SEC).