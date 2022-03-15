Olympic gold medalist Steveson looks to repeat as NCAA champ

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Minnesota’s Gable Steveson can put a memorable final touch on one of the most impressive collegiate wrestling seasons and careers ever this week. The defending heavyweight champion takes a 47-match win streak into the NCAA Division I wrestling championships March 17-19 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Steveson returned to school after winning an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo and signed an NIL deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. He is 13-0 this season and has outscored his opponents 205-64. All but one of his opponents’ points have come via escape.