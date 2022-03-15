Russian request to freeze UEFA ban on its teams denied

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The ban on Russian soccer teams from European competition has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The urgent CAS ruling is an interim judgment pending a full appeal hearing in the weeks ahead. It does not apply to Russia’s chances of being reinstated for World Cup qualifying. Russian athletes and teams have been banned from dozens of sports since the country invaded Ukraine last month. The ban by FIFA is part of a similar but separate appeal by the Russian soccer federation which could be decided by CAS this week. Russia had been scheduled to play Poland on March 24 in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.