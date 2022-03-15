Strong field assembled for Tampa as Masters gets closer

By The Associated Press

Take a deep breath after a long week at The Players Championship. The PGA Tour plays its final event of the year in Florida at the Valspar Championship. The Copperhead course at Innisbrook is among the most respected in Florida, and it shows in the field. Even in the week after The Players, and a week before the Match Play, the Valspar Championship has attracted five of the top 10 players in the world. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are playing the tournament for the first time. Also in the field are Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.