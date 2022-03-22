Skip to Content
Arkansas star JD Notae seeks consistency against Gonzaga

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

Arkansas guard JD Notae has a well-earned reputation as a big-time performer. He’s a first-team All-SEC performer who averages more than 18 points per game. Notae has struggled to find his shot during the NCAA Tournament. He has averaged 17.5 points, but he has been harassed into 10-for-34 shooting from the field and 2-for-10 shooting from 3-point range. He will try to improve against Gonzaga in a West Region semifinal on Thursday.

