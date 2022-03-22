Braves’ Acuña still rehabbing knee, won’t play spring game

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. won’t see game action in spring training, even as a designated hitter. That word from manager Brian Snitker makes it more likely that Acuña will miss at least the first month of the regular season. Acuña is recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered midway through last season. He expressed hope at the start of spring that he would be ready for the opener on April 7. There was talk he could play early in the season as a DH. Instead, the Braves continue to take a cautious approach to the rehab process for Acuña.